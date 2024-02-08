Bolsonaro Targeted by Police in Probe Into Alleged Coup Plotters

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Jair Bolsonaro has to surrender his passport as he becomes one of the targets in a sweeping police operation against an alleged criminal organization that attempted to overturn the result of Brazil’s 2022 election.

Authorities made four arrests Thursday morning, also executing 33 warrants against suspects who sought to sow distrust in Brazil’s electronic voting system and plotted to overturn the results of the vote, which the conservative leader narrowly lost to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

While Bolsonaro wasn’t arrested, he will follow court orders to hand over his passport to authorities and refrain from making contact with those who are under investigation, his spokesperson Fabio Wajngarten said in a statement published on social media.

After Lula’s victory, the alleged plotters attempted a “coup d’état, with the support of military personnel with the knowledge and tactics of special forces,” the police said in a statement.

The police raids marked a significant escalation in government efforts to crackdown on the perpetrators of last year’s Jan. 8 riots, when Bolsonaro supports ransacked congress, the top court and the presidential palace, alleging Lula stole the vote. While the former president denies any involvement, investigations have ensnared his allies and members of inner circle.

It was not immediately clear who else was targeted by the police operation.

