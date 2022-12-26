Bolsonaro's call to arms inspired foiled Brazil bomb plot, police are told

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends an inauguration ceremony for new judges of Brazil's Superior Court of Justice in Brasilia
Andre Romani and Gabriel Stargardter
·4 min read

By Andre Romani and Gabriel Stargardter

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A man arrested for attempting to set off a bomb in protest against Brazil's election result was inspired to build up an arsenal by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's call to arms, according to a copy of his police testimony seen by Reuters.

George Washington de Oliveira Sousa was arrested on Saturday, the day after police said they foiled his plot to set off an explosive device near the Brasilia airport.

The incident added a new dimension to post-election violence in Brazil, where tensions remain high after the most fraught election in a generation.

Incoming Justice Minister Flavio Dino said in a television interview on Monday that security would need to be beefed up for Sunday's inauguration of leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated the incumbent Bolsonaro.

"We're not talking about a lone wolf," Dino said of Sousa. "There are powerful people behind this and the police will investigate. We won't allow political terrorism in Brazil."

Sousa's initial lawyer, Wallison dos Reis Pereira, said he had confessed and was cooperating with police. His current lawyer, Jorge Chediak, said he had yet to speak with Sousa, who is in jail, but said his confession to police was full of "contradictions."

A 54-year-old gas station manager from the northern state of Para, Sousa told police that Bolsonaro's sowing of election doubts inspired his Dec. 12 journey to the capital.

After arriving in Brasilia, he joined an encampment of pro-Bolsonaro election-deniers outside the army headquarters who were calling for a coup.

"My trip to Brasilia was so I could join the protests in front of the army headquarters and wait for the armed forces to authorize me to take up arms and destroy communism," he said, according to the copy of his testimony.

Sousa said he had become a registered gun-owner, known as CAC, in October last year, joining a group that has swelled sixfold to nearly 700,000 people since Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 and began loosening gun laws.

He said he had invested nearly 160,000 reais ($30,800) since then to grow his arsenal. He said he took two 12-gauge shotguns, two revolvers, three pistols, a rifle, over a thousand rounds and five sticks of dynamite with him on his drive to Brasilia.

"What motivated me to buy the guns were the words of President Bolsonaro, who always emphasized the importance of civilians being armed by saying, 'An armed population will never be enslaved,'" Sousa said.

He added that he planned to share his weapons with other CAC-holders in the Brasilia camp. On Dec. 12, the day Lula's victory was certified, some of the camp-dwellers attacked the federal police HQ in Brasilia.

Sousa said he enjoyed some level of official support.

After the Dec. 12 attack, he said police and firemen near the camp told him they would not arrest any protesters for vandalism, as long as they did not attack cops. Their comments led him to believe that "the armed forces' intervention would be declared soon."

But as the weeks passed without a coup, he said he and others in the camp came up with a plan to prevent Lula from taking office. Their idea, he said, was "to provoke a military intervention and the decree of a state of siege to prevent the installation of communism in Brazil."

An initial scheme was to blow up a bomb in the car park of Brasilia's airport, followed by anonymous tips of two more bombs in the departure lounge, he said. The plotters also considered blowing up an electrical sub-station, he added.

Sousa told police he built the bomb on Dec. 23, using the dynamite he had brought with him from Para, and a remote triggering device that someone else in the camp gave him. He said he handed the bomb to a fellow camp-dweller, asking him to install it by the sub-station as "I did not agree with the idea of exploding it in the airport carpark."

That same day, Sousa saw on the news that police had found the bomb near the airport. The following day, after seeing strange men near his rented apartment, he decided to pack his bags and put his weapons in the trunk of his car to leave Brasilia, but was arrested by police before he could depart.

($1 = 5.1877 reais)

(Additional reporting by Flávia Marreiro; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Declares Himself 'Clairvoyant'; Critics Wonder How He Got Election So Wrong

    He also missed the FBI searching Mar-a-Lago for the documents he had stashed there.

  • Donald Trump's 'Merry Christmas' Message Is A Grievance-Filled Lump Of Coal

    The former president was full of humbug in his Christmas Eve Truth Social rant.

  • Trump's legal team better be able to get him to plead insanity at trial, a Harvard law professor says

    "If this is the 'defense' at Trump's forthcoming trial, I don't envy the lawyers who agree to represent him," tweeted law professor Laurence Tribe.

  • Ukraine war: Drone attack on Russian bomber base leaves three dead

    The airbase, used by Russian planes targeting Ukraine, is hit for the second time this month.

  • Buses of migrants dropped outside Kamala Harris' home in freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve, reports say

    Some of the migrants were dropped off in Washington D.C. wearing T-shirts with temperatures dropping to 18 degrees Fahrenheit, according to CNN.

  • Social Security's Largest Raise Since 1982 Comes With Bad News for Retirees

    Social Security benefits will get a big cost-of-living adjustment next year, but that good news may also have negative consequences for retired workers.

  • 3 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants That Republicans Support, Too

    Democrats and Republicans might not agree on much. But there's solid bipartisan support for these Social Security reforms.

  • Many of Donald Trump's legal problems are coming to an end as he launches his 3rd presidential run — but the biggest risks remain

    Donald Trump still faces open-ended investigations related to the 2020 election and taking government documents — but he's swept away other headaches.

  • Russian State TV Hails Lauren Boebert For Refusing To Stand For War Hero Volodymyr Zelensky

    Lawmaker who just squeaked by with a win in Colorado choses a side.

  • Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’s ready to negotiate “with everyone involved” in the war with Ukraine. Putin told a Russian news reporter in an interview that aired on Russian media on Sunday that the Kremlin is ready to negotiate but their enemy are the ones refusing to talk. The comments from the Russian…

  • Trump's biggest accomplishments and failures from his 1-term presidency

    Though his accomplishments are not popular with his critics, Trump, for better or worse, has been a consequential president.

  • Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris' home

    Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.

  • Anxiety among Russians due to war in Ukraine has doubled

    The main source of concern among Russians in 2022, compared to last year, was the war in Ukraine, according to the results of a study by the Public Relations Development Company (PRDC). Source: PDRC; Russian media outlet Kommersant Quote: "According to the results of the study, the main source of anxiety among Russians in the outgoing year was the special operation [the official term used by Russians to describe the ongoing war with Ukraine - ed.

  • Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

    Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has stated that Russian occupiers are losing "thousands of soldiers" in action near the city of Bakhmut. Source: Haidai on air during national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "As for Bakhmut, it is no longer even a strategic military plan, although there is such a thing, but a rather symbolic matter, which the Kremlin regime loves very much.

  • Trump lawyer says Jan. 6 criminal referrals are ‘pretty much worthless’

    A lawyer for former President Trump on Saturday dismissed the Jan. 6 committee’s criminal referrals against Trump as “pretty much worthless.” “The Department of Justice doesn’t have to follow it,” Tim Parlatore told CNN. “There’s been an existing investigation that we have been dealing with for quite some time. And, really what this does, if…

  • President Biden Wants to Enact These 3 Social Security Changes in 2023: Will He Succeed?

    For decades now, Social Security has been one of the most divisive topics in politics, which is certainly saying something when you consider just how divisive politics are these days. President Joe Biden is well aware of this and is working to make changes that will better fund the program and also improve current benefits, which many argue are not adequate enough to keep up with the high cost of living. Here are three Social Security changes Biden wants to enact in 2023.

  • White House denounces migrants being bused to VP's home on freezing Christmas Eve

    The White House on Sunday said a politically motivated "stunt" led to migrants being bused in subfreezing temperatures to Washington, D.C., the night before. Three buses carrying 139 migrants from Texas arrived Saturday outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory, one advocate who greeted them told ABC News. Amy Fischer is a core organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network and was outside the Naval Observatory on Saturday night as buses began arriving after about 7:45 p.m.

  • Migrants dropped off at Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve

    STORY: Video showed migrants who were lightly dressed for temperatures as low as 18 degrees Fahrenheit (-8 Celsius) due to a nationwide winter freeze, getting off and onto buses outside of the Naval Observatory, the Vice President’s residence.Some of the migrants were given blankets and taken to local shelters and a church, according to CNN.A volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network told CNN that the migrants, who are from Ecuador, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Colombia, and Peru, were supposed to go to New York but were diverted by bad weather.It was not clear who was responsible for sending the buses to Harris’ residence, but migrants were similarly dispatched there by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in September. Several Republican governors have been sending migrants to northern states to protest a rise in border crossings.Aides to Texas Governor Greg Abbott were not available to comment on whether the state coordinated their transportation.The Republican governor, a vocal critic of the Biden administration's immigration policies, and some other Republican governors have been transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled cities in the northern United States.Texas has bused thousands of migrants to Washington, New York City, and Chicago, in what some critics have labeled a stunt amid a national debate over the high levels of immigrant arrivals along the U.S. southern border.

  • Christmas miracle: Russian MiG on fire in Belarus

    On 25 December, a Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which can carry Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles, was burning on the territory of the Belarusian airfield in the settlement of Machulishchy. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "The monitoring group has information that today, on 25 December, at the airfield in Machulishchy, one of the MiG-31K interceptor jets of the Russian Air Force caught fire.

  • Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft

    Something was proved without a shadow of doubt in Kari Lake's trial, all right. And it should be followed up with sanctions.