Bolsonaro's legal woes deepen with undeclared diamond gifts

2
ELÉONORE HUGHES and MAURICIO SAVARESE
·5 min read

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Undeclared diamond jewelry brought into Brazil from Saudi Arabia has deepened the legal jeopardy of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. An investigation into two sets of jewels reportedly worth millions is only the latest scandal threatening the far-right politician. But an extensive paper trail and even videos could make the case particularly daunting for Bolsonaro.

WHAT HAPPENED WITH THE DIAMONDS?

Federal police and prosecutors are investigating whether Bolsonaro tried to sneak two sets of expensive diamond jewelry into Brazil without paying taxes — and whether he improperly sought to prevent the items from being incorporated into the presidency’s public collection. Authorities are also looking into whether he enlisted public officials to try to bypass customs.

The first set of jewels, composed of earrings, a necklace, a ring and a watch by Swiss brand Chopard, arrived in Brazil in October 2021 through Sao Paulo’s international airport with an adviser to the then minister for mines and energy, Bento Albuquerque, according to the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, which first reported the case in early March.

Customs authorities seized the jewels, which are reportedly worth $3 million. A video released by television network Globo shows Albuquerque at customs later the same day stating that the jewels were for Bolsonaro’s wife, Michelle.

A second set of jewels, also made by Chopard and including a watch, a pen, a ring, cuff links and a piece resembling a rosary, slipped past authorities and ended up in Bolsonaro’s possession. The watch is worth about $150,000, the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported.

A government watchdog on March 22 ordered Bolsonaro to turn the jewelry over to the state-owned Caixa Economica Federal bank, as well as firearms he received as a gift from authorities in the United Arab Emirates. Bolsonaro's representatives did so on Friday.

Brazil requires its citizens arriving by plane from abroad to declare goods worth more than $1,000 and, for any amount above that exemption, pay a tax equal to 50% of their value. The two sets of jewelry would have been exempt from tax had they been a gift from the state of Saudi Arabia to the nation of Brazil, but would not have been Bolsonaro's to keep.

Bruno Dantas, a member of Brazil’s government watchdog, said a president could receive a gift for personal use without paying taxes as long as it was of low value, such as a T-shirt of a country’s national football team. Expensive jewelry does not meet the criteria, he said.

The watchdog said it will audit all gifts received by Brazil’s presidency during Bolsonaro’s term.

WHAT DID BOLSONARO DO ABOUT THE CONFISCATED JEWELS?

Documents and video footage appear to show Bolsonaro making multiple unsuccessful attempts to retrieve the seized jewelry.

A letter from the presidential office was sent to Albuquerque requesting that the jewels be released, O Estado de S.Paulo reported. The ministries of foreign affairs and mines and energy also sent letters pressuring customs authorities. Then Bolsonaro sent a personal letter to customs, O Estado de S.Paulo said.

A last attempt came in the closing days of Bolsonaro's presidency. According to a document viewed by O Estado de S.Paulo, on Bolsonaro's orders a sergeant took a military plane to Sao Paulo’s airport in a failed effort to force the release. Globo released a video of the sergeant speaking with custom authorities.

WHAT LEGAL ISSUES HAS THE CASE RAISED?

The Senate’s transparency commission is investigating whether the sale of a refinery by Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras to the United Arab Emirates’ Mubadala Capital was related to the jewels. Mubadala didn't respond to a request for comment sent Friday.

Petrobras completed the sale for $1.65 billion one month after the first set of jewels was seized in Sao Paulo. The price was “way below” fair market value, an oil workers’ union said in a recent statement.

Rodrigo Sánchez Rios, a law professor at Pontifical Catholic University in the city of Curitiba, said Bolsonaro could potentially face trial on several counts, including influence peddling, embezzlement, money laundering and corruption.

“This is potentially the crime with the most evidence currently implicating Bolsonaro,” said legal expert Wallace Corbo from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a think tank and university.

WHAT HAS BOLSONARO SAID ABOUT THE JEWELRY?

“There was no intention on our part to disappear with this material,” Bolsonaro told television network Record on Wednesday during an event in Florida. He previously told CNN Brasil that he neither asked for nor received the confiscated jewelry.

Bolsonaro’s attorney Frederick Wassef said in a statement on March 7 that the former president “officially declared personal property received on trips,” and is the target of political persecution.

WHAT ARE BOLSONARO’S OTHER LEGAL PROBLEMS?

The former president has denied any wrongdoing in all of the various cases under investigation, most recently whether he incited the Jan. 8 riots in which his supporters ransacked the Supreme Court, the presidential palace and Congress one week after leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated as president.

Bolsonaro is the subject of a dozen investigations by Brazil’s electoral court into his actions during the presidential election campaign, particularly related to his unsubstantiated claims that Brazil’s electronic voting system is susceptible to fraud. If Bolsonaro were found guilty in any of those cases, he would lose his political rights and be unable to run for office in the next election.

Separately, Bolsonaro and his allies are also under investigation in a sprawling Supreme Court-led investigation on the spread of alleged falsehoods and disinformation in Brazil.

Federal police are also investigating Bolsonaro and his administration for alleged genocide of the Indigenous Yanomami people in the Amazon rainforest by encouraging illegal miners to invade their territory and thereby endangering their lives. He has called the accusation a “hoax from the left.”

——-

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Brazil president Bolsonaro is hoarding a stash of jewels Saudi Arabia gave him — but was just ordered to give them away

    Brazil's former president received valuable jewels as a gift after a trip to Saudi Arabia, while another stash was seized by customs.

  • House Republicans fail to override Biden’s ESG veto

    Welcome to The Hill’s Energy & Environment newsletter {beacon} Energy & Environment Energy & Environment The Big Story House Republicans fail to override Biden’s ESG veto The GOP-led chamber on Thursday failed to override President Biden’s first veto in a new vote, falling short of the necessary two-thirds majority. © Greg Nash, The Hill…

  • House GOP fails to override Biden veto of ESG investing ban

    The U.S. House failed Thursday to override President Joe Biden's first veto — of a Republican-led bill that would have banned the consideration of environmental, social or governance issues in retirement and other investment decisions. The standoff was a first test of the strength of the new Republican majority in the House as it confronts the Democratic president in the White House. House Republicans had succeeded in passing the legislation through Congress last month, part of their agenda to undo so-called “woke” government policies that strive to bring new ways of thinking about social and environmental issues with equity and accountability.

  • China’s input necessary to end the war in Ukraine, Spanish PM says

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez believes that the world must listen to China in order to find a way out of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Reuters reported on March 24.

  • Loophole Allows U.S. Tech Exports to Banned Chinese Firms

    Firms can bypass the U.S. export-control regime by securing Western technology through subsidiaries that aren’t on the Commerce Department’s list, officials said.

  • Brazil Pushes China for Closer Farm Ties Ahead of Lula’s Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of Brazilian agribusiness leaders flooded Beijing this week even before the arrival of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who’s betting a high-stakes trip to China will further open the world’s biggest commodities importer for his country’s products, helping him make peace with a sector that overwhelmingly supported his predecessor in last year’s election.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work

  • Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's revenue and profit slides

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Friday reported a record drop in fourth-quarter revenue as the company weathered a slowdown in consumption and disruptions due to China's COVID-19 curbs. Early signs suggest China's economy will only rebound slowly, as consumers remain cautious about spending money despite an easing of restrictions on domestic and international travel. Xiaomi group president Lu Weibing, speaking on a company earnings call, said China's consumer electronics was seeing early signs of a recovery at present but "it will take time."

  • Biden, Trudeau pledge to 'stand strong with Ukraine, with whatever it takes'

    Ukraine can count on the United States and Canada to stand with it in its fight against Russia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an address to...

  • Canada's Trudeau says TikTok ban had 'side benefit' of getting his kids off platform

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he was happy his recent ban on the use of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from government-issued devices meant his children could no longer access the platform. Trudeau, 51, has three children, two of whom are teenagers. "I am obviously concerned with their privacy and their security, which is why I'm glad that on their phones that happened to be issued by the government, they no longer access TikTok," Trudeau said.

  • Michelangelo's 'David' May Have Led to Florida Principal's Ouster

    Hope Carrasquilla was forced to resign from a charter school after giving an art lesson that included the famous nude statue.

  • Antisemitic incidents surged in California as conspiracies fueled hate, report says

    The Anti-Defamation League said there was a 41% increase antisemitic incidents in California. Nearly half of the state's 518 incidents were in L.A., Riverside, San Bernardino and Kern counties.

  • Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia

    (Reuters) -Russia's parliament speaker on Saturday proposed banning the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crimes. Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Putin's, said that Russian legislation should be amended to prohibit any activity of the ICC in Russia and to punish any who gave "assistance and support" to the ICC.

  • Letter sent to Bragg follows a wave of threats and highlights the security nightmare of a Trump indictment

    A grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump could set off an unprecedented and long-lasting security challenge for law enforcement.

  • Pennsylvania chocolate plant blast kills 2, leaves 9 missing

    An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday killed two people and left nine people missing, authorities said. Several other people were injured by the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant, said West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben, who did not confirm the exact number of injured. “It’s pretty leveled,” West Reading Borough Mayor Samantha Kaag said of the explosion site.

  • 'He doesn't listen': Macron's method spurs on French protesters

    As teargas and smoke wafted through the streets of central Paris and riot police clashed with protesters, many demonstrators felt President Emmanuel Macron only had himself to blame for the seething public anger over his pension reform.Among the crowd of tens of thousands of mostly young people, protesters said Macron's defiance and abrasive ruling style had motivated them to hit the streets.&nbsp;Chief among the complaints was his decision last Thursday to ram the pensions legislation through parliament without a vote after it emerged that his minority government did not have enough support among MPs.The move was legal -- it is possible under article 49.3 of the constitution -- but has been decried by critics as an abuse of executive power."There's the substance -- the reform of the pension system -- and then there's the other issue of how democracy functions," 21-year-old student Judicael Juge told AFP. "And I think that is more of a source of anger now than the substance."Opinion polls also show that around two-thirds of French people are against the reform.Others felt Macron had been provocative in a television interview on Wednesday when he questioned French people's attitude to work and pledged to implement the pension changes by the end of the year.&nbsp;"I was wondering whether to come and whether all this was worth it," Solange Le Nuz, a 28-year-old engineer, who had taken the afternoon off to attend the protests, told AFP.&nbsp;"That's what made my mind up," she said, referring to the president's TV interview. "I found him very authoritarian. He doesn't listen."&nbsp;A poll carried out after Macron's interview by the Odoxa group found that 76 percent of respondents were not convinced by the president, and 83 percent thought unrest and protests would worsen in coming days.&nbsp;A total of 70 percent felt the government was to blame for nightly clashes around the country since last Thursday, as well as wildcat protests that have seen roads, railways stations and ports blocked.&nbsp;- 'Hope he realises' -The crowd in Paris marched from Place de la Bastille, a memorial to revolutionary France, to the city's historic opera house in the centre of the capital.Though peaceful to begin with, police repeatedly clashed with violent protesters from around 5pm (1600 GMT), firing teargas and carrying out baton charges on the Grands Boulevards thoroughfare and near the opera house.Similar scenes were reported in other cities around the country, including Rennes, Nantes and Bordeaux.&nbsp;Although Thursday was the ninth round of union-organised protests since January, school assistant Clementine Lebeigle, 24, said she had decided to join in for the first time.&nbsp;"They went against the people in the Assembly. They didn't have the votes," she said as she waited to join the march in Paris."I find it outrageous that they did that while knowing that people were demonstrating. It's abusive. He's not listening to us," she told AFP, referring to Macron.Alice Jupil-Le Bras, also 24 and a student, called the use of article 49.3 a "disgrace for the government. It's an assault on the population."&nbsp;Macron has justified the move, saying the constitutional measure had been used 100 times previously in modern French history.&nbsp;Under the terms of the article, the government faces a no-confidence motion afterwards -- which Macron's government survived on Monday by nine votes.&nbsp;As the country faces another cycle of violence, just four years after the so-called "Yellow Vest" movement against Macron shook the country, few people could see how it would end.Many hoped Macron might still withdraw the reform, which is intended to be a flagship policy of his second term in office.He has defended it as essential to reduce budget deficits forecast for the years ahead."I hope he reverses the 49.3. I don't think he will, but I hope so," said Lebeigle. "I hope he realises. It's crazy how many people are in the street."adp/sjw/fb

  • New Zealand tells China its concern on lethal aid to Russia

    New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has expressed concern to China over any provision of lethal aid to support Russia in its war against Ukraine during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart. Mahuta's four-day trip, which began Wednesday, was the first made by a New Zealand foreign minister to Beijing since 2018 but it came at an awkward time as Xi visited Moscow the same week to give Putin a diplomatic boost after the International Criminal Court said it wants to put him on trial for alleged war crimes.

  • Biden-Xi Call Will Come Later Than the US Hoped as China Ties Fray

    (Bloomberg) -- US officials now expect that a phone call between President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping won’t happen as soon as they had hoped, as ties between the world’s two biggest economies continue to fray, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Sta

  • Fed's Moves May Further Entrench US Dollar's Global Supremacy

    Programs initiated by the Federal Reserve this month to shore up global liquidity, stabilize the banking system, and soothe investors may further entrench the U.S. dollar's global supremacy.

  • Man arrested after entering Johnston Co. school wearing tactical vest, gun and fake badge

    The man is a parent of a student at the school, the county sheriff’s office said.

  • Rahul Gandhi: India's Congress leader sentenced to jail for Modi 'thieves' remark

    India's opposition leader was convicted of defamation for comments about PM Narendra Modi's surname.