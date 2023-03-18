Bolton man charged in Manchester 'revenge porn' case

Mar. 18—MANCHESTER — A Bolton man turned himself into Manchester police this week after an arrest warrant was issued for his involvement in "revenge porn" against a former girlfriend.

On Wednesday, police charged Brian Swearengin, 43, with voyeurism, disseminating voyeuristic material, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, cruelty to persons, and three counts of second-degree harassment.

Police said an investigation began in January after the victim reported Swearengin surreptitiously recorded intimate encounters while the two were in a relationship. The relationship reportedly ended in December.

In the weeks following the breakup, police said Swearengin used images from the recordings to harass and stalk the victim. He also harassed the victim by announcing to other agencies false information that the victim was pregnant and arrested for prostitution.

Swearengin posted a $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 28 in Manchester Superior Court.

