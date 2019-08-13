Bolton still in UK, US heat wave, Hong Kong protests: 5 things to know Tuesday

Bolton to conclude UK meetings after post-Brexit trade deal talks

National Security Adviser John Bolton will finish two days of meetings with United Kingdom officials in London on Tuesday, a day after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson on issues including a post-Brexit trade deal. Bolton said Monday that the United States is ready to negotiate a trade deal with the U.K. "in pieces" as it prepares to leave the European Union on Oct. 31. Bolton noted that if the British government chose a hard exit from the EU without any formal transition period, the U.S. would "support it enthusiastically." He told reporters, "We're with you, we're with you," according to Reuters. Johnson's leadership likely is a welcome sight for President Donald Trump's administration as Trump clashed with the nation's last prime minister, Theresa May. Meanwhile, Trump tweeted Johnson will be "great" as the U.K.'s leader and has previously called him a "friend."

Large parts of South and Midwest grapple with dangerous heat wave

Forecasters are warning about continued sweltering and dangerous heat gripping a wide swath of the South and Midwest, where temperatures are climbing to over 100 degrees. Parts of 13 states were under heat advisories, from Texas, Louisiana and Florida in the South to Missouri and Illinois in the Midwest, the National Weather Service reported. Some of the most oppressive conditions were in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma. More of the same is in store for Tuesday, when heat and humidity will again make for dangerous heat indexes over a wide area. These continuing high temperatures come just a few weeks after the U.S. was draped with a heat wave that left about 195 million people under an excessive-heat watch or warning or a heat advisory, according to one report.

Hong Kong airport slowly gets back to business after protests disable travel

Airlines were checking in passengers at Hong Kong International, one of the busiest airports in the world on Tuesday, a day after thousands of pro-democracy protesters occupied the building and forced it to shut down and cancel hundreds of flights, the Associated Press reports. However, some incoming and outgoing flights to cities in China and all over Asia are still being listed as canceled on the airport's website. Demonstrators flooded the arrival and departure areas during Monday's sit-in rally, stranding all travelers at the airport. The demonstration is the latest in a series of mass protests over the last two months where activists are calling for more autonomy from Beijing and an independent inquiry into police behavior.

J.D. Salinger's books come to digital

You'll finally be able to catch the late J.D. Salinger's books in digital format. Longtime Salinger publisher Little, Brown and Company said all four of his works, including "The Catcher in the Rye," will be made available as ebooks Tuesday, marking the first time that the entirety of his published work will be available in digital format. His son, Matt Salinger, said the digital holdout ended because many readers use ebooks exclusively and some people with disabilities can only use them. In addition to "The Catcher in the Rye," the ebooks include "Nine Stories," ''Franny and Zooey," and "Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters and Seymour: An Introduction."

After taped auditions, 'America's Got Talent' goes live

Starting this week “America’s Got Talent” goes live as 36 surviving acts take to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre stage in front of millions of viewers of the NBC talent competition. Seven of the 12 acts performing in Tuesday's opening quarterfinals contest (8 EDT/PDT) advance after Wednesday’s results show. Over the following two weeks, 14 others will move on to September’s semifinals. Tuesday’s performers include three golden-buzzer singers – Kodi Lee, Luke Islam and Sophie Pecora. USA TODAY picked our favorite acts heading into the finals.

