Bolton in uproar over proposed name change of university to include Manchester

Bolton is in uproar over plans to rebrand its university “Greater Manchester”, with local residents accusing the vice-chancellor of prioritising international students over the town’s heritage.

The University of Bolton has made an application to change its name to the University of Greater Manchester in a bid to capitalise on the “recognised geographical brand” of the wider region.

However, it is facing a backlash from local residents, alumni and councillors over the plan.

The University of Manchester, which is part of the prestigious Russell Group of highly selective universities, has also sounded the alarm, saying the plan “raises a number of concerns which need to be addressed”.

Cllr John Walsh, 71, a Conservative member of Bolton Council who has an honorary doctorate at Bolton University, said: “As a Boltonian through and through, I cannot see the logic of it.

“We should be proud of our heritage and our history and the university, which stems from the institute of technology and a predecessor of the engineering school – all Bolton named and based.

He added: “I understand one argument is to tell students around the world that Bolton is close to Manchester. But Bolton is not Manchester, we still feel that we are part of Lancashire, and ‘Bolton, Lancashire’ is proudly declaimed by many.”

Cllr Craig Rotheram, 55, a local Bolton councillor and brand consultant, said the planned name change showed the university was “more interested in chasing the money than retaining the heritage and history of an institution that’s been around for over 200 years”.

He said: “I believe that the changes have got more to do with them wanting to be better known outside the UK for foreign students because Bolton isn’t as well known in other countries as Manchester, because with regards to Manchester you’ve got one of the world’s most popular and famous football teams.

“So from my perspective, the change in the brand name is to suit a new business model.”

The University of Bolton was given degree-awarding powers in 2005, but it traces its roots back to 1824, when the Bolton Mechanics Institute was formed.

Prof George Holmes, the university’s vice-chancellor, has previously faced criticism for claiming that vice-chancellors don’t earn enough, despite owning a Bentley and sailing a 30-foot yacht.

He received a total pay package of £322,332 in 2020, according to the university’s financial accounts, which include praise of his “skill, flexibility and real authority” from the remuneration committee.

‘Best possible experience’

Commenting on the rebrand, Prof Holmes said: “Our primary focus is our students – it is paramount that they get the best possible experience and outcomes.

“We and our students via the students’ union, believe that graduate outcomes would be impacted positively by the name change.

“The fact is, the University of Bolton has developed massively since I took the helm almost 20 years ago and has grown to become significantly active across Greater Manchester. We now have a University presence in Wigan, Trafford, Manchester City centre, Farnworth and Horwich.

“The proposed new title would more accurately reflect the geographical area beyond Bolton in which the University is already very active.”

Bolton is known for inventions including the spinning mule, which revolutionised textile production in the 18th century, and the ice-cream wafer sandwich, which is said to have originated from a trader at Bolton Market Hall in 1905.

In 1974, Bolton was taken out of Lancashire and combined in the Greater Manchester administration. However, many locals still say they are part of Lancashire.

Marie Digner, 57, a retired nurse, told The Telegraph: “Bolton is still referred to as Bolton, Lancashire by many. Not only have we lost our county but now [it] sounds like we are going to lose our town name from things.”

She added: “There are enough references to Manchester educational institutions. This once proud town is slowly being eroded.”

Martin Hutchinson, 64, a retired engineer, said: “Bolton worked hard to get University status, so why should Greater Manchester take the credit. There are plenty of Universities in the Greater Manchester area, why pick on Bolton? Which is in Lancashire by the way.”

A Bolton University spokesman said that the rebrand aimed to attract “a wide range of students” rather than “one particular group”.

A spokesman for the University of Manchester said: “We have recently learnt of the proposed name change and will be registering our views in due course as part of the formal consultation process as the proposal raises a number of concerns which need to be addressed.”

Bolton v Manchester universities

