Bolton's views are what I trust for Bremerton schools leadership

After watching and listening to the questions and answers to them given by the two candidates for the Bremerton School District Director 1 position in the recent League of Women Voters candidate forum, I came away shocked and alarmed.

The two candidates, incumbent Karen Bolton and her challenger, Lance Byrd, were asked what, if elected, they would do to keep the students in our Bremerton schools safe. Mr. Byrd answered that he would support arming the teachers. Up until that point, his answers to the questions asked might have seemed reasonable to many, but many of them fell short of actually answering the question.

Voters need to know that Mr. Byrd is not a moderate candidate. He expressed support for parents who want to remove certain books and educational materials they think are inappropriate. He did not state his opposition to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion law which the state legislature has passed and which all Washington schools must follow. His position on this issue is noted on his web page.But, regardless of his views on the above, his wanting to arm teachers to protect our students should alarm everyone enough to vote and to cast that vote for Dr. Karen Bolton. She has done an excellent job as a director the past four years and deserves to continue to serve on the school board.

Linda Museus, Bremerton

