Bomb and arson unit clears south Kansas City school after bomb threat reported

Police responded to a bomb threat reported Wednesday morning at the Wornall campus of Calvary Lutheran School of Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

The school at 12411 Wornall Road in southern Kansas City was evacuated, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives with the department’s bomb and arson unit, along with a specialized police dog, cleared the school. Detectives from the department’s assault squad were taking over the investigation, she said.

“We obviously take these threats very seriously and our investigators will continue to work with the school administration in regard,” Drake said.

The specifics about the threat and how it was made were not available.

Earlier Wednesday, schools across the Kansas City area were on heightened alert after an unspecific mass shooting threat was made.

Police took a 19-year-old into custody about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for questioning about threats made on social media, Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said.

The suspect lives in Blue Springs and the school district was notified, prompting school cancellations in Blue Springs and surrounding Kansas City area districts.