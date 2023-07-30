Bomb blast at Pakistan political rally leaves at least 39 dead

People shift coffins outside a hospital following a blast targeting a gathering of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) in Bajaur, Pakistan, on Sunday. Photo by Hanifullah Khan/EPA-EFE

July 30 (UPI) -- An explosion killed at least 39 people and injured over 120 more at a rally for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl political party in Pakistan on Sunday.

Akhter Hayat Gandapur, the inspector general of police for the Bajaur district, which borders Afghanistan, told CNN that the explosion was a suspected suicide bomb on the outskirts of the city of Khar.

The party said in a statement on Facebook that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has issued orders to send helicopters to aid the injured.

Local health officials said "special measures" have been taken at District Headquarters Hospital Timergara for the injured of Bajaur blast and the injured are being treated.

"All doctors and other staff are present. The hospital has been provided with all necessary medicines and alert to the ICU team," the health department said in a statement.

"Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director-General for Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered to ensure availability of medicines and other essential commodities in all hospitals, especially DHQ hospitals of these districts," the statement reads.