More than half of California is no longer considered to be in a drought. That is according to this week's Drought Monitor update, which was released Thursday morning. The outlook is produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the United States Department of Agriculture. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/california-drought-monitor-how-it-works/43471172