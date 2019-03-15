Bomb cyclone: Colorado state trooper dies helping with vehicle that slid off road

A Colorado state trooper has died as a bomb cyclone level winter storm continues to batter parts of the US, according to local officials.

The storm, which began late Tuesday and hit Colorado on Wednesday, has caused widespread power outages, strong winds and dangerous travelling conditions.

In Colorado, the storm, which formed from a rapid pressure drop of at least 24 millibars, forced Governor Jared Polis to declare a state of emergency.

Blizzard warnings were also issued throughout the state as people were urged to cancel all travel plans.

The dangerous conditions contributed to the death of Corporal Daniel Groves, who was assisting a vehicle that slid off the road on Interstate 76 on Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by John Carpenter.

Groves, 52, who was outside of his vehicle at the time of the accident, was transferred to Platte Valley Medical Centre in Brighton, where he later died.

Following Groves death, the state patrol said it was investigating the accident for “high speed in poor driving conditions”.

Polis called Groves’ death a “tragic reminder that every single day, the men and women of the Colorado State Patrol put their lives on the line to keep Coloradans safe”.

Countless other drivers were left stranded in the state as the bomb cyclone brought “near zero visibilities,” making it extremely dangerous to drive.

The storm has made its way across more than 25 states, leading to flooding, blizzard-like snow, and possible tornadoes as it continues its path across the central US.