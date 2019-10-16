What is a bomb cyclone and when will it hit the US?

Fall has only just arrived, but wintry weather is already here, as a “bomb cyclone” is currently hitting parts of the US.

The winter storm is expected to bring high winds, blizzard-like conditions, and heavy flooding where it hits the Northeast of US, including New York City, Boston, and parts of Maine over Wednesday and Thursday.

What is a bomb cyclone?

The ominous-sounding weather phenomenon occurs when there is a rapid drop in pressure over a 24-hour period.

The process, called bombogenesis, happens when “a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Typically, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm is.

What caused this bomb cyclone?

Bomb cyclones are caused when cold air collides with warm air - which results in a rapidly strengthening winter storm.

What can you expect from the bomb cyclone?

This bomb cyclone is expected to bring wind speeds of over 60mph, and many locations in the Northeast could see 2 to 4 inches of rain.

When will the storm hit and when will the storm subside?

The bomb cyclone begins Wednesday and will continue late into Thursday.





Read more

'Bomb cyclone' set to hit central US with millions in its path