Bomb disposal experts destroy Russian 500-kilogramme bomb – video

Bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service have destroyed a Russian aerial bomb in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: press service of the State Emergency Service

Details: On 28 February, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine received a report of an explosive item found in a field in one of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on its emergency number.

Upon arrival at the scene, bomb disposal experts identified the munition as an unexploded 500-kilogramme high explosive air-launched bomb (FAB-500).

The difficulty in seizing and subsequently destroying the explosive item was that the bomb had a modified fuze, which made it impossible to transport it. Due to the unpredictability of the munition mechanism, the bomb had to be detonated at the site of discovery.

Quote: "The experts draw the attention of citizens to the correct algorithm of behaviour when detecting explosive items: do not approach, do not touch it with your hands or make any mechanical impact, and report it to the emergency services."

