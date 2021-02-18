Bomb hits Pakistani paramilitary vehicle, killing soldier

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb went off near a vehicle carrying Pakistani paramilitary troops in southwestern Baluchistan province on Thursday, killing a soldier and wounding another, police and a provincial minister said.

The attack took place on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan, said Home Minister Ziaullah Langove. He condemned the attack and promised all efforts will be made to arrest those behind the bombing.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but previous such roadside bombings and gun attacks on police and troops in the area have been claimed by separatist groups in Baluchistan. Islamic militants also have a presence in the province and often stage attacks there.

Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran threatens to block nuclear inspectors if U.S. does not lift sanctions

    The Iranian government says it will block United Nations nuclear watchdog inspectors if the U.S. does not lift sanctions on the country by February 21st. CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on impending talks and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's debut meeting with NATO allies.

  • Pakistan's Ali Sadpara: The climber who never came back from K2

    Mohammad Ali Sadpara will be remembered as a versatile climber who was revered in his native Pakistan.

  • Glaxo’s Supplier Plans Pakistan’s Largest Pharma IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Citi Pharma Ltd., a raw material supplier to the Pakistani units of GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Abbott Laboratories, plans to raise as much as 2.85 billion rupees ($18 million), in potentially the biggest initial share sale by a drugmaker in the nation.The Lahore-based company plans to sell shares within the next six weeks, according to Chief Executive Officer Rizwan Ahmad. The initial public offering may exceed the 2.8 billion rupees raised by AGP Ltd. in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Citi Pharma, which makes active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, is joining a global rush to raise capital as equity markets surge. The nation’s benchmark KSE-100 Index has gained about 70% since March 25 when countries across the world began lockdowns, helping revive the nation’s IPO market, which is poised for a record year.The company will use about two-third of the IPO funds to build a 50-bed hospital in Lahore. The balance will be used to help construct two new plants, which will start operations by the end of this year, said Finance Director Amir Zia.The expansion will allow the company to start manufacturing branded drugs. It will also make medicines for other companies. It is already in talks with Glaxo, Searle Co., and Martin Dow, said Ahmad.The company’s production facility near Lahore that spans 47 acres – about 24 soccer fields -- was acquired from the Army Welfare Trust in 2012. The latest expansion will give it capacity to produce over 10 million tablets and capsules a day.The company’s revenue has increased 36% annually on average, while gross margins have remained at about 13% in the past five years. That measure will rise as the company begins selling branded generics, Zia said. The company forecasts revenue will increase more than three times to 12 billion rupees by the year ending June 2023.The company plans to offer 35% of its equity by selling 72.7 million shares at 28 rupees a share with an upper limit of 40%, according to its financial adviser Topline Securities Pakistan Ltd.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • German police raid criminal clans in Berlin

    The raid is the result of an investigation by the Federal Criminal Police Department and tax investigation authorities in Berlin and Brandenburg, following a clash between Arab and Chechen groups last November, police said.Two people have been detained, according to the investigating senior public prosecutor, Thorsten Cloidt.He told reporters the focus was "on narcotics trafficking, arms trafficking, trafficking with war weapons, and it's about bodily harm and the breach of public peace."

  • Venezuela's largest impoverished district marks 400th anniversary with kite festival

    In Venezuela's sprawling impoverished Petare neighborhood on the east end of Caracas, dozens of children and residents flew kites to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of what was once a small village outside the capital. Petare was founded in 1621 by Spanish settlers who took advantage of the lush mountain surroundings to grow crops including coffee, cocoa and sugar cane, according to Venezuelan historians. The area now suffers from gang violence and chronic problems with power and water, but its residents have cultivated a sense of pride at facing adversity with a smile.

  • France's Macron: 'I do believe in NATO'

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday his concept of "European strategic autonomy" in the defence sector did not mean he wanted to drift apart from the United States but that it would make Europe a more reliable partner and strengthen NATO. "I do believe in NATO," Macron said during the Munich Security Conference, more than a year after causing confusion among other members of the transatlantic military alliance by saying NATO was "experiencing brain death".

  • India criticises U.N. experts who voiced concern over Kashmir

    India has criticised UN rights experts for voicing concerns about constitutional changes made in the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir, where militants have been fighting for independence for three decades. A statement released by the two special rapporteurs on minority issues and freedom of religion or belief on Thursday called into question their neutrality and objectivity, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said. In their statement, the special rapporteurs said a decision by the Indian government last year to end the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir state and enact new laws could curtail the political participation of Muslims.

  • India court extends activist Ravi's detention over farm protest

    A Delhi court granted a police request on Friday to extend the detention of climate activist Disha Ravi who they accuse of sedition for her alleged role in the creation of an online "toolkit" intended to help farmers protesting reforms. The 22-year-old Ravi, who is part of an organisation founded by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, appeared in court following her arrest in Bengaluru last weekend in a case that has raised concerns about a crackdown on dissent. Police allege that Ravi was involved in creating and sharing an online document containing advice for protesters.

  • South Africa complains to ICC over cancelled Australian cricket tour

    Cricket South Africa has lodged an official dispute with the International Cricket Council over Australia’s decision to withdraw from a scheduled tour of South Africa.

  • U.S. says ready for talks with Iran to revive nuclear deal

    The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington itself abandoned nearly three years ago. The move reflects the change in U.S. administration, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressing President Joe Biden's position that Washington would return to the accord formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if Tehran came into full compliance with the deal. Iran reacted coolly to the idea, put forward by Blinken during a video meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany - a group known as the E3 - gathered in Paris.

  • NATO puts holds on Afghanistan decision, expands in Iraq

    The fate of NATO's 9,600-strong support mission in Afghanistan is at the top of the agenda

  • Myanmar protester dies after 10 days on life support; pressure grows on army

    News of the death came as baton-wielding police and soldiers broke up a procession of people carrying banners of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the northern town of Myitkyina and thousands returned to the streets of the main city of Yangon. Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who had just turned 20, had been on life support since being taken to hospital on Feb. 9, after she was hit by what doctors said was a live bullet at a protest in the capital, Naypyitaw. "I feel really sad and have nothing to say," said her brother, Ye Htut Aung, speaking by telephone.

  • Tacos, tequila and a DJ in a treehouse: Welcome to Wynwood’s new spot for nightlife

    At this new outdoor garden in Wynwood, tacos and tequila will flow.

  • Beyoncé teamed up with Adidas to offer Texans affected by the winter storm up to $1,000 in aid. Applications had to close due to an 'overwhelming response.'

    Beyoncé's initiative to provide financial aid to those affected by the Texas winter storm has closed after 130,000 applied in 24 hours.

  • A Johns Hopkins professor predicts the US will reach herd immunity by April, but many experts aren't so optimistic

    The nation's rapid drop in coronavirus cases is evidence it's close to reaching herd immunity, Dr. Martin Makary wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Neanderthals died out after Earth's magnetic poles flipped, causing a climate crisis 42,000 years ago, a study says

    According to a new study, Earth's magnetic poles flipped 42,000 years ago, triggering dramatic changes in temperatures and radiation levels.

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.

  • Naomi Osaka asks for clarification on opponent's name, still gets it wrong in Australian Open acceptance speech

    "Do you like to be called Jenny or Jennifer?" Naomi Osaka asked Jen Brady. "Jenny," she replied. "Okay. Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer."

  • AOC says she will volunteer at Houston Food Bank, following news that her fundraising for the Texas storm relief has reached $2 million

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to travel to Texas to help at Houston Food Bank with fellow Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia

  • Tesla's bitcoin investment reportedly made more profit this year than car sales in the whole of 2020

    EV-company Tesla's infamous $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase will have made more returns than the company's car sales revenue in 2020, The Times of London reported.