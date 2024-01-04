Bomb scare at South Decatur

Jan. 3—Law enforcement officials had a busy Wednesday in southern Decatur County.

According to information provided by Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) contacted law enforcement in Decatur County and advised that a bomb threat had been posted on social media Wednesday morning.

Investigation by the FBI linked the social media post to a student at South Decatur High School, Sheriff Meyerrrose said.

Deputies from the Decatur County Sheriff's Department were immediately dispatched to both South Decatur High School and South Decatur Elementary School to ensure the safety of the students and staff at both schools and support the School Resource Officers there.

Investigation determined that there was no credible threat to the school or students at any time, according to the sheriff.

The investigation is continuing.

Meyerrose offered this thanks to the following agencies for their assistance in this matter: Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County Schools Resource Officers, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco, the Columbus Police Department Bomb Squad, the Decatur County Prosecutor's Office, and Decatur County Court Services.

The Daily News will share additional information regarding this incident when it becomes available.