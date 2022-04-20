A bomb-sniffing dog in Ukraine helped defuse dozens of explosives during Russian invasion

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
Ukrainian officials say a bomb-sniffing dog helped defuse dozens of explosive devices and supported Ukrainian rescuers during Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security last month tweeted that the Jack Russell terrier, named Patron, “helped defuse nearly 90 explosive devices since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” alongside video clips of the pup.

“One day, Patron's story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties,” the center shared.

Patron, who is 2 years old, works with State Emergency Service rescuers in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, NPR reported. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also dubbed the dog “the mascot of Chernihiv.”

And on Tuesday, the country’s State Emergency Service shared images of Patron on Facebook on an armored vehicle, posing with a child and more. An English translation of the post called him “our pyrotechnic dog Patron, who is loved by both adults and children.”

World: Hundreds of dogs found starved to death after being left in cages in Ukrainian animal shelter

Live updates: Ukraine forces fight to keep Mariupol; Russians likely exposed to radiation at Chernobyl

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service also shared on Facebook more than a dozen illustrations from people in the country honoring Patron.

Ukrainian forces continued to fight on Wednesday in the city of Mariupol. Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed on social media that the city was being held.

