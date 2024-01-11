Port Huron Police have called a bomb squad to investigate a suspicious suitcase after responding to a mental health wellness check Thursday.

Capt. Jeremy Young said the person who was in the 2600 block of Peavey Street said they had left a suitcase with explosives outside.

Police block off a portion of Peavey Street after responding to a mental health wellness check. The person said explosives were left in a bag in the area.

Young said the person has been taken in for treatment and the Michigan State Police bomb squad has been called out of an abundance of caution.

People are asked to avoid the area. Police have the roadway blocked off.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Bomb squad being called to Peavey Street