Bomb squad called to Bedford gas station after man left suitcase inside

Jun. 12—The state police bomb squad was called to a Bedford gas station on Friday evening after a clerk noticed a man left a suitcase inside.

According to a Bedford Police Department news release, a clerk at the Circle K gas station on Technology Drive noticed a man quickly leave the convenience store, and said he left behind a suitcase. The clerk called the police.

Bedford officers looked in the suitcase, and decided to evacuate the store and call the New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad.

The state police said there was no bomb, after conducting a controlled detonation.

Police would not say what was in the suitcase, saying only it contained "suspicious materials."

Police said Saturday they have yet to identify the person who left the suitcase in the convenience store. Police are only describing the man as "suspicious," and have not released any photos or surveillance video of the incident.