3 arrested during Eaton investigation; Bomb squad responds to scene

UPDATE @ 1:30 p.m.:

Three people were arrested Tuesday during an investigation in Eaton that resulted in the Dayton Bomb Squad being called to respond.

The three people were booked on drug-related charges, according to Eaton Police Chief Steven Hurd.

Hurd said officers remain on scene at this time.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Dayton Bomb Squad is on scene of a police investigation in Eaton.

Dispatchers from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatches for the Eaton Police Department, said that officers were initially called out to a residence on North Street around 9:15 a.m.

Eaton Police Chief Steven Hurd told News Center 7 just before 11 a.m. that officers were initially on scene to serve a search warrant. They later located what appeared to be a pipe bomb.

The Dayton Bomb Squad was called to the scene as a precaution, according to Hurd.

Police have parts of the area blocked off while they continue their investigation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.