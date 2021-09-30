Bomb squad called to south Tupelo home

Sep. 29—TUPELO — The Tupelo Police Department is investigating an explosion that happened around lunchtime Wednesday in south Tupelo.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Shumacola Trail (off South Gloster Street) around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. The responding officers located evidence of a small explosion in the yard between two homes.

"There were no injuries reported, but there was minor property damage," said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. "A perimeter was established and members of the TPD bomb squad were summoned."

The preliminary investigation indicated that a small commercially available firework, typically used by dropping into small mortar tubes, had been detonated on the ground between the two houses.

"These type of fireworks can be very dangerous when not used according to manufacturers directions," McDougald said.

The evidence that was collected will be analyzed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773 TIPS.

