Bomb squad called after suspicious device found at church in Catawba County

The Gaston County Bomb Squad and the FBI are assisting the Hickory Police Department after a suspicious device was found at a local church.

The incident occurred at Market Place Church located along Highway 127 South.

Police said the bomb squad from Gaston County was contacted after someone dropped off a suspicious device at the church.

A robot was then used to search a vehicle parked in front of the church, according to police.

So far, no arrested have been made in this case. The investigation, however, is active and ongoing.

