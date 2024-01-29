Bomb squad deployed in West Hollywood over suspicious package

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau briefly shut down an area of West Hollywood while deputies worked to clear a suspicious package Sunday, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

A call about the package in the 8800 block of Melrose Avenue came in at around 11:45 a.m., according to LASD.

In photos released by the sheriff’s department, an area near Melrose Avenue and Robertson Boulevard was seen cordoned off.

In video posted to the Citizen App, an area of what appears to be North Robertson Boulevard and Rangley Avenue was also cordoned off as deputies investigated the situation.

LASD tactical bomb technicians deployed a robot during the investigation before ultimately determining the package to be non-hazardous and the neighborhood to be safe, LASD said.

No further details about the incident were provided.

