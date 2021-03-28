Bomb squad detonates live Civil War cannonball found in Maryland

Doha Madani
·1 min read

A bomb squad safely deactivated a live Civil War-era piece of ammunition after it was discovered in Maryland last week.

Bomb squad technicians safely detonated a cannonball from the Civil War in Frederick County, Md. (Maryland State Fire Marshal)
Bomb squad technicians safely detonated a cannonball from the Civil War in Frederick County, Md. (Maryland State Fire Marshal)

A homeowner contacted the state’s fire marshal after being given what seemed to be an unexploded cannonball that a family member found near the Monocacy Battlefield in Frederick, about 50 miles west of Baltimore. Officials confirmed that the explosive was live.

Bomb technicians moved the cannonball to Beaver Creek Quarry in Hagerstown, where they conducted “an emergency disposal,” according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

“As proven today, the finding of military ordnance from the Civil War is not uncommon in Maryland, and these devices pose the same threat as the day they were initially manufactured,” the fire marshal’s office said.

People are encouraged to report such discoveries to the authorities and remember that even vintage artifacts can be deadly.

In 2008, a man who collected Civil War relics died after a cannonball he was attempting to restore exploded. The next year a Pennsylvania man was charged after accidentally firing a 2-pound cannonball into his neighbor’s home. No one was injured in that incident.

Recommended Stories

  • The Curse Of Oak Island: A Loose Cannonball

    With cold weather approaching and time running out, another discovery in the swamp stuns the fellowship.

  • Kentucky town rallies to restore beheaded Mother Goose

    A community in Kentucky is rallying to help restore an 80-year-old landmark — an oval shaped building that has a domed roof with the neck and head of a goose sticking out the front. The Kentucky Heritage Council in Frankfort has also pledged to help out.

  • Government accused of collecting 'blood money' on Gaddafi’s UK assets at 'stormy' MPs' private meeting

    A Foreign Office minister has been told the Government has pocketed “blood money” on £11billion of frozen assets in the UK amassed by Colonel Muammar Gaddaffi in a stormy private meeting. James Cleverly, the Middle East minister, was told it was a “disgrace” that HM Treasury pockets millions of pounds a year in tax on £11billion of frozen Libyan assets in the UK when it could go to IRA bomb victims. MPs and campaigners are furious the Government is refusing to publish a report by William Shawcross into whether some of the cash can be used to benefit British victims of IRA bombs that used Libyan supplied Semtex. The 90 page report from Mr Shawcross - which was commissioned by Boris Johnson when he was Foreign Secretary - is understood to recommend that millions of pounds of tax paid on the assets could be diverted to helping the families. Speaking to MPs last week, Mr Shawcross refused to set out in detail the options for compensation for victims of IRA Libyan Semtex. One of the problems was identifying “honourably” all of the many victims of IRA Libyan Semtex who might benefit. However he admitted that there was a “strong argument” that some of the millions paid in tax on the assets should be handed to the families of victims. In all £21million in tax has been paid on the frozen assets since 2016/17. Mr Shawcross said: “There is a strong argument that that tax could be hypothecated by the Exchequer, and it would have to be a government decision, to go towards a scheme for victims of Gaddafi-IRA terrorism.” The following day the MPs clashed with Mr Cleverly at a private meeting. DUP MP member Ian Paisley told Mr Cleverly that the Government was “accepting blood money” by pocketing the tax paid on the frozen assets.

  • Motorcyclist killed after hitting fire hose in West Oak Lane

    A motorcyclist is dead following a crash at the scene of a house fire in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

  • For many motel dwellers, eviction ban provides no relief

    For more than five years, home for Armetrius Neason has been a hotel outside Atlanta. Efficiency Lodge said Neason — despite his lengthy stay — was a guest it could kick off the property without filing an eviction case in court. “If you go to a Holiday Inn and you don’t pay your room rate, the next day your key won’t work,” said Roy Barnes, a former Georgia governor and attorney for the lodge, which is co-owned by his brother, Ray Barnes.

  • Myanmar troops open fire on mourners at funeral of protester killed in 'bloodiest day'

    Security forces in Myanmar opened fire on mourners at a funeral held on Sunday for one of more than 100 people killed during anti-coup protests the day before, witnesses said. Troops shot at the mourners as they gathered in the town of Bago, near the capital, Yangon, for the funeral of a student who was among 114 people killed on Saturday, according to three people who spoke to Reuters. "While we are singing the revolution song for him, security forces just arrived and shot at us," said a woman called Aye, who had come to pay her respects for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student. Although there were no reports of casualties at the funeral, two people were reported to have been killed by security forces at protests on Sunday elsewhere in Myanmar. The latest trouble came as the defence chiefs of 12 countries condemned the use of deadly force by Myanmar’s military. Saturday was the worst day of violence yet since the military takeover on February 1. In a rare joint statement, the defence chiefs of Britain, the U.S., Australia and other countries in Asia-Pacific and Europe urged Myanmar’s armed forces and security services to stop using violence against unarmed civilians. “A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves,” the statement read. It was issued by the defence chiefs of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. The condemnation came as the death toll following the Feb. 1 military coup rose to at least 423, and as the Myanmar embassy in London revealed it had met with Aung San Suu Kyi’s son, who is pressing to speak with his detained mother.

  • ‘You Can’t Be Pro-Life Unless . . .’

    ‘You can’t really be pro-life unless you support X, or oppose Y,” or, most commonly, “agree with me on Z.” It’s a favorite refrain of nearly every virulently progressive, fiercely pro-choice politico. Just like that, the army storming the walls asserts its authority as gatekeeper. They do it with health care: “How can you oppose single-payer and call yourself pro-life?” They do it with foreign policy: “Is there anything pro-life about dropping a bomb in the Middle East?” And they do it with immigration: “It’s a matter of life and death for some!” But more than any other issue, they do it with guns. And they think they’re so clever to do it, too. Guns are dangerous. They fire bullets, and bullets can kill people. How could someone who’s pro-life support Americans’ right to bear firearms? When tragedy strikes, the purveyors of this tired talking point grow in volume — meaning both size and noise. As surely as time is money, tragedy is political capital — so long as you’re craven enough to take advantage. In the wake of the horrible events in Boulder, Colo., several days ago, there are many craven enough to take that advantage. Joe Biden is one of them. His remarks on the shooting appropriately touched on the pain and suffering of the victims and their families, but very inappropriately were primarily aimed at pushing a highly partisan agenda. He has the bulk of the Democratic Party at his back, with many echoing the “you can’t be pro-life unless . . .” canard. Former United States ambassador to Russia for the Obama administration, Michael McFaul, insisted that “you cannot be pro-life and pro-AR15 at the same time.” Robert Reich, labor secretary under President Clinton, submitted that “if you’re against gun reform, you’re not pro-life.” Columnist Dean Obeidallah struck a more hysterical note, saying that “to the GOP, ‘Pro-life’ means forcing a woman raped to carry the rapist’s baby to term while opposing every bill in Congress in past 3 weeks to save lives from gun violence. GOP is NOT pro-human life, it’s pro-OPPRESSION of women.” They were joined by a chorus of others trying to make the same point. It’s an asinine one. Abortion is not a tool. It’s a procedure with a very specific purpose: to end the life of a growing unborn child with unique DNA. Every abortion ends the same way, with death. It’s not a car, or a gun, or a knife, or a shovel, or a candlestick — all of which can be used with homicidal intention, but are mostly used for traveling, hunting, eating, gardening, and setting the mood, respectively. Abortion is best understood not as an amoral object that can be used for good or for ill, but as a type of homicide. A gun is a tool, one with a purpose that is the exact opposite of abortion’s: to show respect for individual human life. To own a gun is to be able to protect yourself and your family in a modern world that is still very much filled with selfish, crazy, and downright evil people. Even more important, it helps to clarify the proper relationship between the government and the people. The people confer powers and privileges upon the government in order to protect our God-given rights. Among those rights is that which is spelled out in the Second Amendment. The government can’t take it away from its citizens as you might take a toy from a child. Category error aside, it’s also a cynical and shallow bit of sophistry. In the context of American politics, the term “pro-life” is used to describe opponents of abortion, and sometimes euthanasia and other forms of state-sanctioned violence against innocents. People who consider themselves to be broadly pro-life hold all sorts of different positions. Some might hold a no-exceptions antipathy toward abortion. Others might make exceptions in cases of pregnancies caused by rape and incest. Changing the definition of pro-life to mean “supportive of each and every measure that Joe Biden, Michael McFaul, Robert Reich, or any other technocrat might insist would save lives” is dishonest. Calling yourself pro-life also doesn’t mean that you can’t rest until the world is rid of all risk. There are no solutions, only trade-offs in policy-making. Can you consider yourself pro-life if you don’t support lowering the speed limit on the highway to 40 or even 30 miles per hour? Surely, it would result in fewer traffic deaths. Dogs killed about 40 Americans last year. Can you be a pro-lifer and be complacent with this country’s lax regulation of canines? Opponents of the Biden-McFaul-Reich agenda on guns aren’t indifferent toward the victims of gun violence. They just harbor doubts about that agenda’s efficacy and have a different cost–benefit analysis about enacting it. That pro-lifers make a different calculation when it comes to abortion doesn’t make them hypocrites. When progressives say that “reality has a liberal bias,” what they mean is “I have a liberal bias.” Their worldview shapes their interpretation of the problems we face as a society, as well as the solutions to those problems. That’s only natural. However, the inherent progressive urge to want to “do something,” as well as the confidence imbued by the agreement of media and academic elites, renders this inclination especially dangerous on the left. It also results in a total misunderstanding of the conservative position on basic, oft-discussed issues such as abortion and gun control and a lazy, too-clever-by-half, viral-tweet material kind of argumentative style. We’re headed for yet another national debate over the Second Amendment and gun control. If we must have it, it’d be nice if progressives faced it head-on, rather than relying on rhetorical tricks such as the “you can’t be pro-life unless . . .” fallacy.

  • Pentagon linguist pleads guilty to exposing U.S. human assets

    Mariam Taha Thompson began passing secret information after the U.S. killed Qassem Soleimani.

  • Calls for DC statehood reignited following Capitol insurrection: The fight for the 51st state explained

    The fight for DC statehood faces an uphill battle in the Senate, but activists argue the current political climate is ripe for adding a 51st state.

  • 'Don't shoot,' Ethiopian father begged Eritrean soldiers, daughter says

    Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she says Eritrean soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray region and killed her mother and father. It was 10 days into Ethiopia's military campaign against fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, following their surprise assault on federal army bases in Tigray. The family heard shooting outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, from around dawn, Mibrak said.

  • Blinken says finishing Nord Stream 2 pipeline ultimately up to builders

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that it was ultimately up to those building the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline whether to complete it despite opposition from Washington. On Wednesday, Blinken said he had told his German counterpart that U.S. sanctions against the pipeline from Russia to Germany were a real possibility and there was "no ambiguity" in American opposition to its construction. Because the pipeline would run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, critics argue that it would deprive Kiev of lucrative transit revenues and potentially undercut Ukrainian efforts to counter Russian aggression.

  • Attorney for Georgia lawmaker calls charges 'overreach'

    An attorney for a Georgia lawmaker who was charged with two felonies after knocking on the door to the governor’s private office said authorities overreached in the case, which happened while the governor spoke on live television about a sweeping overhaul of state elections.

  • Death toll from Egypt building collapse climbs to 18

    The death toll from the collapse of a nine-story apartment building in Cairo has climbed to 18, Egyptian state media reported. The building collapsed early Saturday. State newspaper Al-Ahram said that search and rescue workers recovered the bodies over the course of the day.

  • Man dies after being punched, hitting head on sidewalk in Queens bar fight

    An off-duty FDNY firefighter is charged with assault.

  • Bote wins Cubs 2B job; Hoerner optioned to Triple-A Iowa

    David Bote has won the second-base job with the Chicago Cubs, and Trevor Williams and Adbert Alzolay will round out the team's pitching rotation at the beginning of the season. The Cubs cleared the way for Bote when they optioned infielder Nico Hoerner to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Bote, Hoerner and Eric Sogard had been in the mix at second, and manager David Ross said Bote was the choice.

  • Inside Tigray: 'They shot my mama in the back'

    At 14 years old Mibrak Esayas and her five younger siblings are now orphans.She'll never foreget the day in November when soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray.Her father, a priest, begged them not to shoot."Daddy said I am a civilian. They shot him in the chest with three bullets and he fell down on his head. We saw Daddy lying there. Then they shot my mama in her back."Mibrak describes how she was shot in the thigh as her brother and sisters screamed in terror.The soldiers, she says, were Eritrean.On Tuesday (March 23) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged for the first time that Eritrean soldiers had crossed into Tigray during an Ethiopian military campaign against the region's former ruling party, the TPLF.He's since said the Eritrean military has agreed to withdraw but he's facing mounting international pressure to address reports of human rights abuses.Mibrak is among more than two dozen civilians in Tigray who told Reuters they have been victims or witnesses to shootings, gang rapes and looting by Eritrean soldiers.Mibrak hid her siblings under the bed during the incident in the town of Zalambessa, near Eritrea's border.They stayed there for two days without food, water or electricity. It felt safer, she says, and they didn't have to see her parents' bodies.Ethiopia and Eritrea have called reports of atrocities by Eritrean soldiers overblown.Abiy says he has raised the issue with Eritrea and he's also said an Ethiopian soldiers found to have committed rape or looting would be held accountable.Eritrea's information minister said by text message that it was "not in our military tradition to kill civilians".Reuters verified parts of Mibrak's account through her medical records, with parishioners from her father's church and with her aunt and uncle who are now caring for the children.In a two-bedroom apartment, the aunt holds up a photo of Mibrak's parents."Don't show the children," she says. "Mibrak holds it and cries at night."

  • Bye House Shoes, Now I'm Only Thinking About Revenge Heels

    The taller, the better.

  • Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps

    In one of Mexico's most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night, exhausted from the journey, disillusioned about not getting a chance to seek asylum and at a crossroads about where to go next. Marisela Ramirez, who was returned to Reynosa about 4 a.m. Thursday, brought her 14-year-old son and left five other children — one only 8 months old — in Guatemala because she couldn't afford to pay smugglers more money. Now, facing another agonizing choice, she leaned toward sending her son across the border alone to settle with a sister in Missouri, aware that the United States is allowing unaccompanied children to pursue asylum.

  • Suez Canal: Efforts to free ship continue as preparations are made to remove cargo

    The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chief, Osama Rabie, said on Saturday, that water had begun to run underneath the vessel.

  • Shooting leaves 7 shot, 3 listed in critical condition: Police

    Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Northern Liberties section that left seven people wounded. The shooting happened Friday around 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.