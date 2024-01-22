Bomb Squad Disptached After Contractor Discovers Grenade Inside Bathroom Wall

A construction worker discovered a grenade hidden inside a wall while remodelling a bathroom in Seattle, Washington.

The Seattle Police’s bomb squad was alerted to the explosive by Vadim Kharkavyy, the contractor renovating the bathroom, and determined the grenade not to be live.

Video by Kharkavyy shows the grenade sitting between two studs at the bottom of the wall.

“As I was taking apart the bathtub, and noticed something in the corner of my eye. When I lifted the bathtub in the air, I found a grenade laying in the corner,” said Kharkavyy. Credit: Vadim Kharkavyy via Storyful