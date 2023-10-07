Bomb squad evacuates Gallitzin home, alleged bomb maker arrested, police say

Oct. 7—GALLITZIN, Pa. — A Patton Borough man was jailed Friday, accused of making a bomb that forced police to evacuate a Gallitzin Borough home and call in the bomb squad in what began with a domestic assault, authorities said.

Gallitzin Borough police charged Keith Douglas Kielbowick, 24, of the 600 block of Lang Avenue, with aggravated assault, attempted arson, possessing weapons of mass destruction, risking a catastrophe, possession of an offensive weapon, reckless endangerment, simple assault, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a complaint affidavit, Kielbowick allegedly assaulted a woman at a home in the 600 block of Devlin Street, Gallitzin Borough, on Thursday night.

Gallitzin police said they found the woman on the kitchen floor with a broken nose and holding bloody paper towels to her face. The woman was taken by EMS to UPMC Altoona.

The woman allegedly said Kielbowick headbutted her in the face during a dispute over house cleaning. Kielbowick and his girlfriend allegedly fled before police arrived.

Police returned to the home after the woman returned from the hospital. Police searched the home and allegedly found a glass smoking device, two lighters and a spoon.

When searching the basement, police allegedly found what looked like an explosive device on a work bench next to a container of suspected methamphetamine.

Police evacuated the house and called the state police bomb squad.

While waiting for the state police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section to arrive, the woman made contact with Kielbowick, and police spoke to him on speaker phone.

Police asked him if the suspected bomb was able to explode, and he said, "Yes, I made it, but it was not intended to hurt anyone," the affidavit said.

Kielbowick also said he made the bomb with "shotgun shells, gunpowder, BBs and glass," the affidavit said.

Gallitzin police instructed Kielbowick to surrender.

He allegedly had an outstanding drug warrant from Cresson Borough police.

The bomb squad said the bomb was a homemade "M" device that could have exploded.

Kielbowick was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Upper Yoder Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $500,000 bond.

Cresson Borough police, Portage Borough police and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office assisted.