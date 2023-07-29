All clear at Miami International Airport after suspicious package investigation, cops say

A suspicious package at Miami International Airport on Friday afternoon triggered a bomb squad investigation, authorities said. Police say it wasn’t an explosive device.

Around 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade police signaled the all clear that there was no bomb at the airport after an investigation was launched, police said.

Sometime before 6 p.m., a Miami-Dade police K-9 alerted, meaning it detected something off, on a package in the Miami International Airport cargo area, police said. A MDPD bomb squad unit and the FBI looked into the situation.

The airport said on Twitter that the investigation was not happening near the main terminal.