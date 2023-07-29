All clear at Miami International Airport after suspicious package investigation, cops say
A suspicious package at Miami International Airport on Friday afternoon triggered a bomb squad investigation, authorities said. Police say it wasn’t an explosive device.
Around 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade police signaled the all clear that there was no bomb at the airport after an investigation was launched, police said.
Sometime before 6 p.m., a Miami-Dade police K-9 alerted, meaning it detected something off, on a package in the Miami International Airport cargo area, police said. A MDPD bomb squad unit and the FBI looked into the situation.
The airport said on Twitter that the investigation was not happening near the main terminal.
The @MiamiDadePD are investigating an incident in the cargo area of the airport. While it is not near the main terminal of the airport, we always recommend that you follow up with your airline for the latest information on your flight. pic.twitter.com/erItpXXiJd
— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) July 29, 2023