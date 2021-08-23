Bomb squad responding to bank robbery attempt in Hernando, deputies say

SPRING HILL — The bomb squad has been called to the scene of an attempted bank robbery in Hernando County after threats were “made regarding a possible explosive device,” according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

At least one suspect is in custody in connection to the incident at Regions Bank, located at 7165 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill, said Denise M. Moloney, a spokesperson for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unknown if other suspects are involved at this time.

Police are asking citizens to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.