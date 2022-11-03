Bomb squad responds to suspicious device near Othello

Nov. 2—OTHELLO — The discovery of a suspicious device in a vehicle belonging to a fugitive led to the evacuation of some residences in the 300 block of South Reynolds Road north of Othello Wednesday afternoon.

Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the suspect, Nicholas Romero-Rivera, 34, Othello was still at large as of Wednesday. He is being sought in connection with an incident Oct. 28.

"We're still looking for him," Wagner said in a later interview.

Wanger wrote in a release that the vehicle was being impounded in connection with the search for Romero-Rivera. While deputies were getting the vehicle ready for impound they saw the device between the front seats.

"There was a note in the window," Wagner said. "It was pretty derogatory toward law enforcement, and when we saw that (note), it was like, 'Hey, wait a minute.'"

The ACSO contacted the Tri-Cities bomb squad, who retrieved the device.

"It was what they believe to be a distractionary device," Wagner said.

During the Oct. 28 incident, Romero-Rivera and a second subject allegedly threatened a female with a short-barrel shotgun and a handgun during a domestic dispute, according to a sheriff's office release.

The second subject, Carlos Villanueva-Martinez, 36, was arrested at the residence Friday on suspicion of second-degree assault, possession of a short-barrel shotgun and other charges, the release said.

Anyone with knowledge of Romero-Rivera's whereabouts is asked to contact the ACSO, 509-659-1122. Informants may remain anonymous.