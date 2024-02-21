Bomb threat at another Paterson school had students sheltering in place Tuesday

PATERSON — Someone called School 25 saying the building would be blown up on Tuesday afternoon, several hours after a separate threat prompted the shutdown of College Achieve Charter School in Paterson.

Students and staff members at School 25 remained inside the building in a “shelter in place” protocol, which was lifted after about an hour, according to police records about the incident.

Board of Education President Manny Martinez said School 25 was thoroughly searched by law enforcement officers before officials decided to allow regular classes to resume.

It was not clear why the threat at the charter school resulted in a shutdown, while people remained in the building during the search of School 25. Martinez said he was not privy to that information.

A Paterson police patrol unit remained at School 25 until dismissal on Tuesday, according to a police account.

School 25 is on Trenton Avenue in Paterson’s Lakeview neighborhood. The charter school is on Ellison Street in Paterson’s downtown district across from City Hall.

Feb 20, 2024; Paterson, NJ, USA; Law enforcement respond to a threat at Paterson College Achieve Charter School on Ellison Street.

John McEntee Jr., president of the Paterson Education Association (PEA), said district officials had not alerted the teachers’ union to the situation at School 25.

“The PEA believes that all threats, regardless of type, need to be taken extremely seriously in this day and age,” McEntee said. “We live in a world where we need to be extremely careful. The union hopes to learn all of the information from the district as far as this incident is concerned.”

