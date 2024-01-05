Update to bomb threat at Augusta County church

SPOTTSWOOD — On Thursday at approximately 9:20 a.m., The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a bomb threat at the Old Providence Church in the 1000 block of Spottswood Road in the southern portion of Augusta County.

The church was evacuated and all persons were transported to an alternative safe location while first responders evaluated the situation and checked for explosive devices.

According to the church reverend, a funeral was underway when the bomb threat came in.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police were at the church for several hours, according to an update from the Sheriff's Office.

Both agencies physically searched the premises, and also had a bomb detection K-9 search the premises with nothing being found, the update said.

This threat was received digitally, and was sent to multiple destinations.

“There is no current threat to our Augusta County community at this time,” said Sheriff Donald L . Smith.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: bomb threat at Augusta County church in Spottswood