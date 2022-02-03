Bomb threat to BMV evacuates Middletown shopping center

Feb. 2—A bomb threat on Tuesday forced the evacuation of a busy Middletown shopping center.

A person called the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office in the 3000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard about 3:45 p.m. stating there was a bomb in building, according to the police report.

Officers evacuated the BMV, Family Dollar, NCY3 and Outside Cut School of Barbering, which are all located in the center. People parked in the lot also were told move vehicles.

The complex was searched by officers and a bomb-sniffing police dog, but nothing was found, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk. Police cleared the scene at 6:46 p.m. and the businesses were allowed to reopen.

Birk said the BMV was busy at the time the call was placed.

"We think it may have been a customer upset about the lines or some transaction," the chief said.

The employee who took the call described the person as a younger male.

Police are investigating and working to trace the call.