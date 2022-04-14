Bomb threat at Burke County High School made by juvenile, now in custody

The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a juvenile following a bomb threat made at Burke County High School.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies, along with the Richmond County bomb squad and the Waynesboro Fire Department, responded to the school after a male caller phoned the high school around 10:10 a.m. and claimed that a bomb would detonate within 10 minutes.

The sheriff's office announce around 12:30 p.m. that the situation had been resolved, all classes had resumed and the school had been deemed safe. The juvenile will be charged "accordingly", according to the sheriff's office.

