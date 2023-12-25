Bomb threat called in to Hingham department store on Christmas Eve

A department store in Hingham had to be searched after a bomb threat was called in on Christmas Eve.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Unit were called to the Marshall’s Department Store on Lincoln Street around 3:00 p.m. after a caller reported that there was a bomb in a fitting room.

The store was searched by the Bomb Unit, who found no trace of any explosive devices.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

