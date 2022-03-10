Bomb threat closes OHS

Mar. 10—A bomb threat Wednesday morning at Owensboro High School closed the school for the rest of the day, while officers searched the building and detectives began an investigation.

Nothing was found in the school.

The incident began at 11:41 a.m., when the OHS school resource officer received three calls in succession, claiming there was a bomb.

All of the calls were "from the same number," said Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools. "Our school safety team quickly evacuated the building. We got everybody out safe and sound."

Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said the department called in a bomb dog from another agency to do an initial sweep of the building, and then sent in officers and detectives to conduct a search.

"We didn't find any suspicious packages," Boggess said.

Detectives were still on-scene Wednesday afternoon.

Revlett said the decision was made to arrange transportation and send students home.

School will be in session Thursday, March 10, Revlett said.

Boggess said detectives will work on tracking the source of the calls. If the caller is found, Boggess said it is likely he or she would be charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class C felony.

The charge specifically makes it a crime when a person "intentionally makes false statements that he or she or another person has placed a weapon of mass destruction" in a school building, a university building, a government property or a facility being used for a school function. The charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.

Detectives are just beginning their investigation, Boggess said.

"Detectives were assisting in the search of the building," Boggess said. "The investigation is in the early phases."

