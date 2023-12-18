Bomb threat closes part of Fort Lauderdale airport. Authorities say a man is detained

Parts of Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were evacuated Sunday night following a bomb threat, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

At about 5:30 p.m., deputies as well as the BSO bomb squad responded to the terminal to investigate the incident. They detained a man for questioning.

According to the airport’s post on X, the departures entrance was also temporarily closed out of “an abundance of caution.”

Travel Advisory: Due to a developing security-related incident, law enforcement has evacuated the upper level of Terminal 1 and temporarily closed #FLL's Departures entrance in an abundance of caution until further notice. Updates will be posted as more info is available. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 17, 2023

Dozens of flights out of FLL appear to be delayed, according to the airport’s flight tracker.

Terminal 1’s airlines include United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, Alaska Airlines, Copa Airlines and Bahamasair.

Passengers with flights leaving after 5:30 p.m. should check with their airlines for status updates.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.