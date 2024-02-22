Bomb threat emailed to several Des Moines high schools, police deem threat noncredible

The Des Moines Police Department and school officials are investigating threats that were made to Des Moines schools on Thursday morning ― the latest in a spate of such cases since the fatal shootings Jan. 4 at Perry High School.

Several Des Moines Public School employees at several different schools, including four high schools, Central Campus and Virtual Campus, received an email that included a bomb threat, Phil Roeder, a spokesperson for the district, said in statement.

Police were notified and found the threat to be noncredible, Roeder said. There were no changes to school schedules.

The threats appear to be a hoax and investigators found no proof of a real threat or a danger to staff or students, the Des Moines Police Department said on a social media post.

Late this morning, DMPD responded to investigate email threats to multiple @DMschools. The threats appear to be a hoax, and the investigation has found no evidence of a bona fide danger to staff or students.



DMPD detectives are investigating. pic.twitter.com/iU5w76NmgJ — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) February 22, 2024

“Unfortunately, threats of violence – by email, phone or social media – have become a common form of harassment across the country,” Roeder said.

Police deal with other recent Iowa school-related threats

Thursday's email is just the latest in a string of threats made to Iowa schools.

On Feb. 4, a bomb threat interrupted an Iowa High School Speech Association competition in Ankeny. Police later determined it was a non-credible threat, based on interviews with the people involved.

On Feb. 9, a Pleasant Hill student faced terrorist threat charges for allegedly making threats toward a classmate.

On Feb. 15, a person was taken into custody by police after school officials learned about a threat against South Hamilton High School in Jewell.

The threats started about a month after the Perry school shootings. Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student there, shot and killed 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, a student at the adjacent middle school, fatally wounded Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger and injured two other staff members and four students before taking his own life.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police investigate bomb threats directed at Des Moines Public Schools