Bomb threat to Franklin school unfounded, but police continue investigation

Police investigated a bomb threat to the Franklin Borough School over the weekend that was ultimately deemed to be unfounded.

Franklin superintendent J.R. Giacchi, in a letter to the school community shared on the borough police Facebook page, said a student received a "very generic message/threat" after accepting a friend request from an unknown individual on Snapchat. School officials reported the bomb threat to police, who began an investigation that included a search of the school grounds on Washington Avenue.

"No credible threat was detected and no suspicious conditions were found," police said following the search.

Franklin Police will maintain a presence at the pre-K through eighth grade school this week while students are present as well as before and after school hours, the department said. Giacchi, meanwhile, urged students and their parents to be mindful of their online activity.

"I ask every parent of a child who is on social media to monitor their child's use of social media carefully and talk to them about being responsible users of the platforms you allow them to use," the superintendent said.

Police are continuing to investigate the source of the threat. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the department's Detective Bureau at 973-827-7700 ext. 237 or ext. 228.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Franklin NJ school bomb threat unfounded, investigation continues