Georgia State Capitol one of several nationwide that received hoax email bomb threats Wednesday

The Georgia Department of Public Safety has given the all clear at the Georgia State Capitol after a hoax email about a bomb threat.

Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling posted on X around 8:30 a.m. about a bomb threat delaying the capitol building from opening on Wednesday.

“Starting 2024 with a bomb threat at the Georgia State Capitol. Delayed opening until the all clear is given. Avoid the area for now,” Sterling wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Starting 2024 with a bomb threat at the Georgia State Capitol. Delayed opening until the all clear is given. Avoid the area for now. — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 3, 2024

The Georgia Department of Public Safety did a search of the building and determined the bomb threat was not credible.

Officials said that it was a hoax email sent to a state employee that prompted the bomb threat response.

The building opened just before 9 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES

The Georgia State Capitol isn’t the only building that received threats. ABC News confirmed that offices in Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, Oregon, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Montana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, New York, South Dakota, and South Carolina were also targeted.

“I placed multiple explosives inside of your State Capitol,” the email sent at 7:45 AM and obtained by ABC News reads. “The explosives are well hidden inside and they will go off in a few hours. I will make sure you all end up dead.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is aware of the numerous bomb threats at state capitol buildings.

“The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

IN OTHER NEWS



