Bomb threat halts murder trial for Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing wife and son

A bomb threat was called in Wednesday to the South Carolina courthouse hosting the double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh while proceedings were taking place, court officials said.

The threat prompted Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman to announce just before 12:30 p.m. that “we have to evacuate the building at this time. We’ll be in recess until we discover what’s going on.”

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22, on the evening of June 7, 2021, in a case that has captured national attention. The trial began three weeks ago.

This is a breaking news story. Please check here for updates.

Haylee Barber and Carol Gable reported from Walterboro, and Erik Ortiz from New York.

