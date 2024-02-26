Bomb threat hoax sends Oxford High School into lockdown, students dismissed

Oxford High went into lockdown as a precaution on Monday after school officials said a bomb threat was emailed and law enforcement was dispatched. But after a sweep of the school and grounds, the sheriff’s office deemed it a hoax.

No evidence of an explosive was found, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Still, the threat was especially worrisome to the community as emotions from a tragic and violent shooting more than two years ago are still raw and, in some ways, reliving what happened as the criminal cases now make their way through the courts.

It also raises the question of how seriously should schools take threats and how publicly they should respond to them — and inquiries about them — as they occur, a concern that was raised back in 2021.

A memorial continues to grow at an entrance to Oxford High School on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, after an active shooter situation at Oxford High School that left four students dead and multiple others with injuries.

On Nov. 30, 2021, then-15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, a student at the school, opened fire, killing four students, and wounding seven others, including a teacher. Crumbley pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism charges.

And, in an unusual move, the prosecutor charged the teen’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, with involuntary manslaughter. Jennifer Crumbley was convicted earlier this month, and James Crumbley faces a trial sent to begin next week.

Monday, authorities initially offered few details about the sweep, describing it only as a situation" under investigation, but later confirmed it was an emailed bomb threat in which no students were in danger.

Calls to the high school and district by the Free Press Monday went unanswered.

However, an alert sent from the school district at about 10 a.m., said that students and employees "had been asked to stay inside the high school," about by 11 a.m., were dismissed.

In a separate alert the district said the eighth grade parent night had been postponed.

The district's note on the bomb threat said it had been made "from outside the building" and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded. The investigation's focus was on the parking lot.

The note added that the school has "numerous safety layers in place, such as weapons detection systems that operate 24/7, an armed security force, a weapons detection dog, and visitor management system to safeguard the school."

It added that "safety is a top priority" and said it appreciated the efforts to "continue to encourage our school community to report school safety concerns" promptly to law enforcement and school administration."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bomb threat hoax at Oxford High School sends school into lockdown