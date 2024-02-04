Bomb threat interrupts Iowa speech competition at Ankeny Centennial High School

A bomb threat interrupted an Iowa High School Speech Association competition in Ankeny on Saturday.

Police evacuated Ankeny Centennial High School and told parents and students to go home. The rest of the event was postponed.

A news release from the Ankeny Community School District says building administrators were "made aware" of the bomb threat, but it did not go into specifics."We will send additional information when the police have finished securing the building," according to a news release sent at about 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Bomb threat postpones speech competition at Ankeny school