Bomb threat investigation at Fillmore High turns up no explosives

Fillmore High School

A telephoned bomb threat prompted an evacuation of students and staff at Fillmore High School Wednesday morning, authorities said.

No explosives were found during a subsequent investigation, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's agency is contracted to provide police services in Fillmore.

At around 10 a.m., someone phoned the school's front office with the threat. Staff members contacted school resource officers who worked with patrol deputies and Fillmore Unified School District officials to evacuate all students and staff within minutes of the call, authorities said. The high school campus is located at 555 Central Ave.

Personnel from the sheriff's bomb and arson unit responded along with Fillmore detectives and patrol deputies. Several K-9 units from nearby agencies assisted, bringing police dogs trained in bomb detection.

An extensive search of the campus turned up no evidence of bombs or suspicious items, authorities said.

Students were allowed to return to campus for their final classes after the site was deemed safe.

Fillmore police and district officials set up a location for parents who wanted to pick up their children before the school day ended.

Sheriff's Capt. Ron Chips said Wednesday evening the investigation was ongoing and no suspect was immediately in custody.

Authorities previously investigated a bomb threat at Fillmore High in January, when the campus was also evacuated.

In June, a 16-year-old student was arrested after claiming he'd brought a bomb to school in his backpack.

In December, sheriff's officials said they had received calls warning of bomb threats or shootings at schools in Camarillo, El Rio and Ojai, with investigations coming up empty. Those calls appeared to coincide with finals week at the schools, officials said.

The December calls came amid more high-profile incidents in Oxnard where threats of school shootings circulated on social media, ultimately leading to the arrests of three teens. Two students admitted to making the posts as a joke, officials said, and the third said there had never been an actual threat.

Story continues

Anyone with information about Wednesday's incident at Fillmore High is asked to call the Fillmore Police Department at 805-524-2233.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Bomb threat investigation at Fillmore High turns up no explosives