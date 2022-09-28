CHILLICOTHE -The Ross County Sheriff's Office reported nothing was found after a bomb threat was called into Kenworth shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Multiple agencies were called in to assist the sheriff's office, including the United States Marshalls Office, Ohio Fire Marshalls Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Fire.

After a search of the facility nothing was found and the area was deemed safe.

Investigators from the Ross County Sheriff's Office did later arrest Joseph Brown and charged him with making terroristic threats and inducing panic for the threats made. Brown is currently being held at the Ross County Jail pending his arraignment at the Chillicothe Municipal Court.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Nothing found after bomb threat at Kenworth, suspect charged