Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Oliver Ames High School in Easton

Easton Police evacuated Oliver Ames High School after responding to a bomb threat around noon, officials say.

According to Easton police, several students received the bomb threat through Snapchat and reported it to the principal. Police Chief Keith Boone and Fire Chief Justin Alexander arrived at the scene and immediately evacuated the building and began searching the school.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Easton police determined the school was safe and that the threat was deemed “not credible.” Authorities said that the snapchat was sent by a juvenile in Choctaw, Oklahoma.

“This was truly a team effort to safely get everyone out of the building to allow for our officers to conduct their investigation,” Chief Boone said. “We take any and all threats very seriously and I want to commend our investigators and those who assisted us in quickly identifying the juvenile we believe to be responsible for causing this incident.”

According to the Easton Superintendent’s office, Easton Middle School, Richardson Olmstead and Parkview Elementary were all put under a shelter in place order.

It was a chaotic scene for families working to pick their kids up from school.

“It’s scary for these kids,” said Sandy Howland. “They just said there was a bomb threat at the high school and they wouldn’t let you near it. SoI walked two streets down and in the backway.”

