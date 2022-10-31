Bomb threat made to Belmont High School results in early dismissal, police say

A bomb threat made against Belmont High School resulted in students and staff being dismissed early from the school on Monday morning, police said.

At 10:25 a.m., the high school’s School Resource Officer was notified of a threatening message left on the school’s voicemail. Belmont Police and Fire responded to the scene to evacuate the building.

A preliminary investigation found that the threat was left on a school voicemail Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, and was discovered by school officials on Monday morning. Classes at Belmont High were canceled for the remainder of the day “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

In an email to the school community on Monday morning, Belmont High School Principal Isaac Taylor said police were “immediately notified” once school officials learned of the potential threat.

“This morning at 10:25am, the main office heard a voicemail from over the weekend that represents a potential threat to the school,” Taylor said. “Belmont Police was immediately notified and determined there is no immediate danger at this time,” Taylor said. “However, there will be an orderly dismissal at 11:20 in order to provide the Belmont Police and supporting officials time to conduct a search of the school as a precautionary measure.”

Belmont Police and school staff were conducting checks of the building on Monday, although police do not believe there is a credible threat at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

