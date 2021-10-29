Bomb threat not credible at a Lee’s Summit high school, but it still meant lockdown

Police investigated after staff at Lee’s Summit North High School received an anonymous bomb threat, district officials said Friday.

The threat was deemed not credible, said Sgt. Chris Depue with the Lee’s Summit Police Department. Officers received a call reporting the threat around noon Friday.

The school has prevented individuals from leaving or entering the building, Principal Jeff Meisenheimer said in a letter to parents. And all staff were notified of the threat and asked to be “extra vigilant regarding their surroundings.”

He said a staff member received an anonymous call late Friday morning from someone who made a bomb threat against the school. Staff, he said, immediately reported the call to law enforcement officials, who began an investigation and sent additional officers to the North campus.

“We are working closely with law enforcement and are following their recommendations based on this thorough investigation. Based on the results of this investigation, police officials have recommended that we proceed with our normal school day as they have not found evidence that the call represented a credible threat,” he said.

It’s the latest in a series of threats made against schools across the Kansas City metro in recent weeks.

The same day, Independence police took a juvenile into custody for allegedly making a social media post threatening gun violence against Pioneer Ridge Middle School.

Earlier this week, a 17-year-old Cameron High School student was arrested after posting a threatening message on social media, according to police.

Other threats were also made at schools in the Hickman Mills, Park Hill and Olathe school districts this month.

“Potential threats to the safety of our students and staff are something we take very seriously,” Meisenheimer said. “If we have additional information to share related to the incident, we will send it to our families. We expect to dismiss students according to normal procedures.”