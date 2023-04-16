Bomb threat reported at church in DeLand a hoax, Volusia Sheriff’s Office says

A bomb threat was reported Sunday morning at Lifepoint Community Church on 1700 block of West NY Ave. in DeLand, according to Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The bomb threat was reported around 10:40 a.m. and the church was evacuated, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers are still investigating and ask the public to avoid the area, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

In an update around 1 p.m. Volusia Sheriff’s Office deemed the threat a hoax, the sheriff’s office said.

On twitter the sheriff’s office said K-9 teams swept the church and it was evacuated.

The sheriff’s office said detectives will be following up on this incident.