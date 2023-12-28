Bomb threat sent by email to Sanibel worship place deemed hoax, police say

A bomb threat to a Southwest Florida place of worship was deemed not credible, authorities say.

Sanibel Police said that on Thursday morning, police were informed that a bomb threat was sent by email to a member of the Bat Yam Temple of the Islands on Sanibel.

Sanibel police said they secured the site at 2050 Periwinkle Way, where the Bat Yam Temple of the Islands holds services, while the Lee County Sheriff's Office searched the property, police said. The property is also the location of the Sanibel Congregational United Church of Christ.

After a thorough sweep of the building and surrounding area, authorities said, the threat was deemed not credible.

"The Sanibel Police Department and our partner law enforcement agencies take these threats very seriously," Deputy Police Chief Anthony Thompson wrote in a statement. "The threat was deemed a hoax and the scene has been cleared by the Sanibel Police Department."

Mayor Richard Johnson said authorities secured and cleared the church and synagogue grounds.

It's at least the second antisemitic attack to a Southwest Florida place of worship this year.

Maron Mark Raymon, 51, of Cape Coral, is charged with one count of attempted burglary and one count of criminal mischief to a place of worship.

Police say their investigation confirmed that Raymon damaged and attempted to burglarize the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral on March 11. They arrested him April 20.

Raymon is next due in court Jan. 16 for a motions hearing before Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning.

