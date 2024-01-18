Bomb threat sent to Montana schools not credible, according to law enforcement

Jan. 18—Kalispell Public Schools was one of many districts around Montana this week to receive a threatening email about a bomb. Law enforcement in counties around the state determined it wasn't a credible threat, according to Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

The email didn't mention a specific school or district, Sheriff Brian Heino said. He said law enforcement agencies around the state typically communicate with each other to monitor the situation when these widespread emails containing threats are sent to schools.

He said the email echoes one sent to schools in December that also went to Glacier Park International Airport.

"The information is very generic, pretty broad-based," Heino said, and may even be sent out to schools in other states.

Kalispell Interim Superintendent Randy Cline sent out a notification about the email to families around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cline said school officials and law enforcement do not deem the threats to be credible and the notification was a cautionary measure.

"While these threats are unfounded, they can certainly cause a great deal of concern and disruption within our school communities," Cline said in the email. "We will continue to monitor the situation with local law enforcement and will work closely with them and verify the accuracy and authenticity of any reports we receive. In the meantime, school operations will continue as normal."

Reporter Hilary Matheson may be reached at 758-4431 or hmatheson@dailyinterlake.com.