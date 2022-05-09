Bomb threat shuts down Concord Mall Sunday afternoon. Loud bangs panic shoppers.

A bomb threat shut down the Concord Mall Sunday afternoon and led to a panic as shoppers fled stores.

A store employee received a text at 2:33 p.m. threatening to blow up the store from an unknown person posing as a former employee, according to Delaware State Police.

A panic erupted from the initial threat leading to people knocking objects to the ground and creating loud banging noises. The loud noises were mistakenly reported as gunshots, police said.

Troopers responded to the scene and evacuated the mall. Police said they conducted a search and nothing suspicious was found.

The mall remained closed Sunday evening.

Police are asking anyone with information in regards to this incident or who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact Sergeant Pezzuto of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-365-8397.

